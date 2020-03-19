Measure K: Election results, conclusions, and facts

First and foremost, I hope everyone is safe and prepared during this frightening pandemic. Nothing is more important. It reminds us how vulnerable we are - and how much we’re connected.
I might not be discussing parks and open space right now except to correct claims made by opponents of Measure K, who continue campaigning after the election ("Enough protected open space?" March 12). Their comments require a response.
Thank you, large majority (62.66%), of Napa County voters who voted yes on Measure K, to protect water, parks, and open space for future generations. Measure K failed only because it didn’t reach 2/3 or (66.67%) required by the state Constitution for "special taxes."
The opposition only needed a small minority (33.34%) of the vote (they got 37.34%). In other words, majority rule does not apply in these cases. Two-thirds is an extremely difficult hurdle, especially in these divided times with so little trust in government, and so much anti-tax, anti-government, anti-everything sentiment. Gridlock appears the norm.
Seems like a long way from “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” But voters came very close to passing Measure K anyway, which speaks volumes to its popularity.
Moving forward, Napa Open Space District will continue working with supporters and partners regarding possibilities. The District was created by a majority of Napa County voters, and clearly the large majority of voters continue to support the mission. The District’s success using grant funding provided by the Board of Supervisors (to their great credit) is well documented.
We plan to continue doing the “good job” our opponents conceded we’ve been doing, as much as we can with the funding available. And we plan to be ready whenever an opportunity arrives to properly fund the District, whether by changes in state law, upcoming court decisions, new agreements with partners in government, industry, and the non-profit sector, or some other method. We expect support may even increase over time, perhaps even among current opponents who might eventually decide that a tax to purchase and protect natural lands for future generations is a wise investment.
You have free articles remaining.
And no, contrary to claims by opponents of Measure K, Napa County does not have more protected open space than Sonoma County, which had 217,000 acres of protected open space (either through ownership by a public agency or land trust, or through conservation easements that protect private lands) as of 2018, compared to 157,000 acres for Napa County.
And Sonoma County continued increasing their protected open space by 45,000 acres between 2010 and 2018, compared to under 16,000 acres in Napa County. For a tangible measure of “accessible” protected open space, try finding a place to hike, bike, or picnic in Napa County without trespassing.
Until 2006, Skyline Park (owned by the state of California) was the only county park in Napa County, and even that arrangement expires with the lease in 10 years (2030). Since the 1990s, the state has twice attempted to break the lease, and once attempted to re-zone the park for residential development.
We believe the state has clearly demonstrated its desire to sell, develop, or mine Skyline Park at first opportunity. Measure K would have allowed us to purchase and protect Skyline Park for future generations. How much accessible open space will we leave for the next generation?
Thank you for supporting your Napa Open Space District.
Now Go Outside and Play (while practicing responsible social distancing, of course).
Barry Christian
President, Board of Directors
Napa Open Space District