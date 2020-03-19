Measure K: Election results, conclusions, and facts

Moving forward, Napa Open Space District will continue working with supporters and partners regarding possibilities. The District was created by a majority of Napa County voters, and clearly the large majority of voters continue to support the mission. The District’s success using grant funding provided by the Board of Supervisors (to their great credit) is well documented.

We plan to continue doing the “good job” our opponents conceded we’ve been doing, as much as we can with the funding available. And we plan to be ready whenever an opportunity arrives to properly fund the District, whether by changes in state law, upcoming court decisions, new agreements with partners in government, industry, and the non-profit sector, or some other method. We expect support may even increase over time, perhaps even among current opponents who might eventually decide that a tax to purchase and protect natural lands for future generations is a wise investment.

And no, contrary to claims by opponents of Measure K, Napa County does not have more protected open space than Sonoma County, which had 217,000 acres of protected open space (either through ownership by a public agency or land trust, or through conservation easements that protect private lands) as of 2018, compared to 157,000 acres for Napa County.