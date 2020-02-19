As a retired career educator, I urge all voters in Napa County to vote 'yes' on Measure K this March.
Measure K is a chance to safeguard the quality of our water supply and to preserve and protect over 20,000 acres of critical natural spaces that include watershed lands, wildlife habitats, and open space. It represents an amazing legacy that we can bestow on our current and future students.
I’m also excited by the goal in the Napa County Parks and Open Space District's master plan of providing every student in the valley at least one outdoor education experience each year. This would not only help to shape life-long healthy habits but also cultivate an appreciation for the urgency of preserving and protecting our natural resources in this era of climate change.
The very modest sales tax measure authorized by Measure K would represent an enormously important investment in the future of Napa County, for both the health and enjoyment of residents and visitors for years to come.
The Napa County Regional Parks and Open Space District has demonstrated a very high level of responsible fiscal management, doing a great deal with remarkably few resources. The parks we have now are quite heavily utilized, and Measure K gives us a rare opportunity to secure additional lands for the future.
The measure also allocates 20% of revenues to each of the cities in the county to invest in local parks and recreation projects as they most see fit.
Measure K represents a relatively small commitment on the part of residents and visitors, but promises huge dividends in terms of expanding the ability of the district to protect our precious watersheds and other open spaces for current and future generations.
Please join me in voting yes on Measure K.
John Glaser
Napa