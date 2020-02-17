As a grapegrower and resident of Napa County since 1978, the most important thing to me about Napa County is its unique environment that allows premium grape growing.
That being said, we are now in a position of having to deal with over development of vineyards and tree removal from the hillsides. We know this erodes water quality, diminishes diversity and leaves ugly swathes on our hillsides.
The responsible actions to take to help hold on to our special place is to protect our natural environment from further damage. Measure K does exactly that, and our tourist trade spending contributes as well.
As a citizen of Napa County, I value our open space as much or more so as the grapegrowing region itself. As an avid mountain biker and hiker, I know we live in a cherished valley that needs our help to stay as pristine as we can.
Mike Dunn
Angwin