Measure K shows faith in the future

As a teacher in Napa, I appreciate the opportunities that Napa’s open spaces give for our students to experience and learn from the natural world. As a grandparent, I appreciate preserving our open spaces and protecting our fresh water. Therefore, I will be voting for Measure K and I hope that you will, too.

I understand the arguments against taxes. I also understand that we need more housing in Napa. The real issue is whether our tax dollars are being well spent, and is the housing located where people want to live near services and transportation. No matter what the argument against Measure K, in the end, we must protect our water and our open spaces. These are commodities that cannot be replaced. Once they are gone, they are gone.