As a boy growing up here in Napa County, I enjoyed not just looking at our forested ridges but also getting out and playing in that wilderness. Now, as a parent, raising my children here, those same hills are a bit less wild, with fewer trees and more buildings. Measure K will help us stop that trend, keeping our natural beauty for the enjoyment of future generations.
We do have some great parks nearby, like Bothe, Hennessey/Moore Creek and RLS on Mount St. Helena. But it would be a shame for the remaining wild lands between those parks to all be eventually developed. We should rather preserve as much of this land as possible, adding to our parklands, keeping our waters unsullied and letting our wildlife flourish.
Measure K will use a quarter-cent sales tax to fund the purchase and maintenance of open space and parks for the public good. (Much of that tax will be paid by tourists.) All but two of the Bay Area counties already fund their Open Space Districts through similar means.
Napa lags here, but we cannot afford to delay longer or else our lovely green hills will become cluttered with more houses, roads and fences. Let’s keep our ridges wild, giving our kids places to adventure here in our beautiful home.
Napa County is a natural wonder, like Yosemite or the Grand Canyon. We should preserve our local beauty now, while we still can.
Please vote yes on Measure K if you want to keep Napa County beautiful.
Doug Cutting
St. Helena