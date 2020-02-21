Measure K will protect out precious environment

So the District has proven to be very strategic in its spending, making every limited dollar count. But Napa County is changing quickly, and we need to do much more than is possible with just grants, gifts and volunteers.

With the passage of Measure K, we will be able to acquire Skyline Park from the state, ensuring it will remain a public park for future generations, and not sold by the State for private development schemes.

With the passage of Measure K, we will be able to acquire key watershed lands to help protect the quality of our drinking water.

With the passage of Measure K, every student will receive hands-on, dirt-under-the-fingernails learning about the environment on which we all depend.

As a member of the stewardship team for the Sonoma Ag + Open Space District, I have seen firsthand the benefits of having a stable funding source. Ag + Open Space has used their ¼ percent sales tax to protect watersheds, ranch lands, and scenic ridgetops. Nearly 120,000 acres of these lands have been permanently protected since the voters created the District 30 years ago. Thousands of schoolchildren and young adults explore these lands as living classrooms using California educational standards. And thousands of residents and visitors are also able to enjoy the stunning landscapes that define Sonoma County.