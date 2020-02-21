Measure K will protect out precious environment

With the help of your Yes vote on Measure K, we in Napa County can pass the most important measure to affect our community since the establishment of the Agricultural Preserve many decades ago.
Measure K will help protect our water quality, wildfire resilience, scenic views, and access to recreation lands. Measure K will forever protect 20,000 acres of Napa County’s best open space lands from development so that we can continue to enjoy the natural features and rural character that make the Napa Valley such a wonderful place to live and to visit.
And what would this cost you? One penny for each Grande Caffe Mocha that you buy. We can afford this modest investment. Napa County’s sales tax is the lowest in all of the nine Bay Area counties with the exception of part of rural Solano County. In addition to protecting Napa’s natural resources, Measure K will fund outdoor education for all school kids, build trails, picnicking and camping facilities, support all kinds of recreation, and make improvements to city parks that we already own.
The Napa County Regional Parks and Open Space District has already completed an amazing array of great projects, including the Moore Creek/Lake Hennessey unit that protects our water supply and is a wonderful place to stroll, bike, and ride your horse. The District has prevented the closure of Bothe-Napa Valley State Parks, restoring historic cabins, adding yurts, and keeping the Bale Grist Mill in good repair and operating to the delight of students, parents and tourists alike. The District has amassed an army of volunteers to help steward all of these parks and trails.
So the District has proven to be very strategic in its spending, making every limited dollar count. But Napa County is changing quickly, and we need to do much more than is possible with just grants, gifts and volunteers.
With the passage of Measure K, we will be able to acquire Skyline Park from the state, ensuring it will remain a public park for future generations, and not sold by the State for private development schemes.
With the passage of Measure K, we will be able to acquire key watershed lands to help protect the quality of our drinking water.
With the passage of Measure K, every student will receive hands-on, dirt-under-the-fingernails learning about the environment on which we all depend.
As a member of the stewardship team for the Sonoma Ag + Open Space District, I have seen firsthand the benefits of having a stable funding source. Ag + Open Space has used their ¼ percent sales tax to protect watersheds, ranch lands, and scenic ridgetops. Nearly 120,000 acres of these lands have been permanently protected since the voters created the District 30 years ago. Thousands of schoolchildren and young adults explore these lands as living classrooms using California educational standards. And thousands of residents and visitors are also able to enjoy the stunning landscapes that define Sonoma County.
Measure K will allow us to leave a lasting legacy--in 50 years, Napa Valley will still be a great place to live and work. Let’s all be able to tell our children that we chose to keep Napa Valley beautiful, environmentally resilient and economically vital for them.
Leslie Lew
Napa