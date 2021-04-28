Media puts targets on police officers

I can’t imagine what the media’s agenda is, the Napa Valley Register being a culprit. Thursdays edition had 10 "High profile killings by police" along with a detailed paragraph of each. This half page feature had two-inch headlines with a prefix "Law Enforcement."
Maybe at this point in time, rather than try to stir up racial divide, highlight some of the 100-plus officers that passed in 2021. Or perhaps share the story of Officer Shay Michlonis that has been a quadriplegic since shot by Edgar Samaniego in a BLM protest in Vegas. He just turned 30. He can’t move from the neck down. He will be on a ventilator for the rest of his life.
Why is the media try to put bullseyes on the men and women in blue? Media has lost all integrity. Just ugly.
Donalee Shackelford
Pope Valley