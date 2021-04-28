Media puts targets on police officers

I can’t imagine what the media’s agenda is, the Napa Valley Register being a culprit. Thursdays edition had 10 "High profile killings by police" along with a detailed paragraph of each. This half page feature had two-inch headlines with a prefix "Law Enforcement."

Maybe at this point in time, rather than try to stir up racial divide, highlight some of the 100-plus officers that passed in 2021. Or perhaps share the story of Officer Shay Michlonis that has been a quadriplegic since shot by Edgar Samaniego in a BLM protest in Vegas. He just turned 30. He can’t move from the neck down. He will be on a ventilator for the rest of his life.