The subject of healthcare reform is emerging as the major issue in the current presidential campaign.
The public is invited to an upcoming free event on healthcare reform to be held Wednesday, May 8, 7-9 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa.
Learn from our panel of local and national experts: Dr. Ana Malinow, UCSF Pediatrician, Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County Public Health Director; Dr. Kathleen Healey, Napa otolaryngologist.
There will be ample time for questions. The discussion promises to be lively.
The forum is sponsored by Health Care for All -Napa Valley; Physicians for a National Health Program- Napa, and the League of Women Voters - Napa County
See you there.
Dr. Andrew Janik
Napa