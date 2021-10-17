Meeting the challenge of TikTok

The school has taken action by closing the boys’ bathrooms, the result of which is that they need to go to the office to use the bathroom. But we can't solely rely on the office bathrooms. So what do we do?

Get rid of TikTok (main source)? But we’re in 2021 where, as soon as you put one thing on the internet, it ends up on every social media platform in existence. So yes, we can delete or get rid of TikTok but then there's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to name a few. So getting rid of TikTok will really do nothing but create more issues.

Then what is the real solution? What can we do? Well, there might be a few ways to slow the issue down.

One possibility is using key cards or ID cards to get into the bathroom. By using these we can ensure that no unwanted after-school visitors can get into the bathrooms to vandalize them. Another option is that we can use sign-in/sign-out sheets. These could help a lot by recording who went to the bathroom when, so if we were to look at security cameras we would know which kid went in the bathroom and when.

A solution that parents could help with is that, when your kid is on their device, try and see what sites they're on. If they're on a Devious Licks site then you could talk to them and get them to stop before the school gets involved.