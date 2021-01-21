It seems that the Trump deplorables will have to slither back under their rotten logs and slimy rocks and wait until the next opportunistic demagogue steps forward to feed their delusions and prey on their fears and inadequacies.

Don't worry, their hibernation will be a short one. It appears that the members of the sedition caucus are eager to step forward and take advantage of them. Trump's favorite junkyard dog, Jim Jordan, claims that removing the cancer-in-chief will hinder the healing process. He may want to get a second opinion from an oncologist. Healing can only begin when the cancer is removed.

I had no idea that there were so many ignorant and vicious people in the country until the attack on the nation's Capitol.

Donald Hazelton

Napa