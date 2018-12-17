Hi, Sean. I loved your remembrance—"Living the good commute" (From the Editor, Dec. 16).
Having lived in St. Helena from 1950 to 1960, I too remember the beautiful drive to and from home. My first home was on Oak, a small duplex owned by the "Lincoln" family. The back yard had a three-foot hedge separating us from the back of the U.S. Post Office. In those days, I could leap over he hedge, run down Main Street to the B of A and work for the best boss a girl ever had: Paul Alexander.
I had a nice walk recently in the neighborhood, took a look at the hedge, it must be six feet tall—my legs trembled.
My young husband (ex-football player from Oakland) took a job at Keller Bros. butcher shop, worked and had a lot of fun with Emie Navone. He had big hands, trained to catch footballs—he cut himself to ribbons, he was left handed. He and Emie would have a tray of cold-cuts and cheese ready to deliver across the street when the bank closed for business at 3 sharp.
It helped while sorting the checks. Just think; no computers, no credit cards, pens and pencils plus hand-cranked adding machines—and we kept all the wineries and businesses running.
It helped that Bob Mondavi would drop by a case of wine for relaxing after hours. He was trying to get his winery open (built), so he wanted good customers—and we were and are.
The drive to Napa to see my folks was gorgeous and took all of 25 minutes. The drive to Oakland was another beautiful sight: the Bay, bridges, trees, and half-empty freeways.
I'm not trying to make anyone sad or long for "the good ol’ days," just agreeing with Sean about the beauty of living in a small town and driving on Highway 29 and relaxing on the way to work or coming home in the evening.
No more wineries, please.
Merry Christmas.
Barbara Ciapponi
Napa