Memories of Anita Andrews and Fagiani's

I want to thank Judge Guadagni for writing a book about my very good friend Anita Andrews’ murder in 1974. The Napa law enforcement did all they could to solve the murder but to no avail. Then the case went cold.

35 years later, a Napa police detective started working the case. He was determined, come Hell or high water, to solve the murder.

I first met Anita when I moved to an old house on Main Street, which was converted into three apartments: Two upstairs and one in the basement. I often stopped at the bar known as Fagiani’s Bar, where the murder took place, for a visit and possibly a nightcap. She appreciated this because of the type of clientele that came in. I continued after we moved out of our apartment.

I often wondered what the situation could have been had I stopped for a visit that particular night. I was deeply saddened. I served as a pallbearer at her funeral. After serving in the Army Air Corps in World War II, I arrived in Napa in 1947.

Joseph Silva

Napa