Memories of life during wartime

We have a saying in Holland: God created the world, but the Dutch made Holland. This is because Holland is below sea level, guarded by giant dikes and the Delta Works that make humans look like ants surrounded by a puddle. Born in 1935 in Rotterdam, I was one of those ants, the sixth of what would eventually be seven children.
My father operated a store-front tobacco shop selling everything that was legal, and perhaps a few things that were not, to provide for his large family. What I remember most about the “time before” (as we referred to the time before WWII) was that we had to be quiet in the house when dad waited on customers – not a small challenge for four young boys and three girls.
May 10, 1940 marked the end of the time before.
German troops invaded Holland. The Dutch army was ill-prepared and no match for the Germans, who in two days overran Holland, reaching the river Maas which runs through the center of Rotterdam.
We lived two blocks from the river. The morning of May 12, we were woken by the sounds of machine guns and low-flying planes.
Peeking through shuttered windows, we saw German soldiers crouched in doorways with machine guns. Dutch marines held the two bridges over the Maas and made a gallant stand for two days. It was impossible to leave the house.
But then the gunfire abruptly stopped and the Germans withdrew. We were afraid, being on the half of the city that was considered occupied.
As it turned out, that was a blessing in disguise. We woke one morning to the sound of planes. Hundreds of Luftwaffe planes appeared in the sky, bombing unoccupied Rotterdam. They blasted it off the map.
Following that was an ultimatum: Surrender or Amsterdam and The Hague will be similarly destroyed. The Dutch surrendered, and Queen Wilhelmina and the royal family escaped to Canada to rule in exile.
After the surrender, life returned to what seemed to be normal. We counted our blessings for having been spared the destruction we saw across the river. The falsa pace lasted until 1942, when the United States became involved in the war. The Allies began to bomb Germany factories and supply lines, hoping to hamper the German war effort. The two bridges over the Mass were on those supply lines and marked for destruction.
Each night, thousands of planes flew over the English Chanel and across Holland on their way to Germany, triggering air raid sirens.
My dad had us well-trained. At the first wail, everyone got up and put on our clothes (over our pajamas), which had been laid out the night before at the foot of our beds. Each of us took an assigned position against the wall of the living room, which had been cleared of all furniture and pictures.
Sometimes, against protocol, I would turn my head and peer through the shutters and see German anti-aircraft bullets tracing the sky.
Clear nights were the worst, as sleep was inevitably interrupted by bombs coming frighteningly close to our house, which was two blocks from the bridges the allies were attempting to hit. Their aim was faulty and the bridges both stand to this day.
It was winter of 1942 when the air raid sirens warned us of approaching aircraft. All nine of us dressed quickly and had only just gotten into position when the three bombs hit. One in backyard. One on the shop. Then one on the bedroom.
It was over with, literally, in a flash. Sheet rock, timber, all tumbling around us, followed by an eerie silence.
We looked up, not to the ceiling but to stars. My fathered yelled “roll call” and we listened, anxiously counting as nine names were shouted. But there was no time to count blessings.
As in all Dutch houses, the coal-burning water heater was in the living room and my dad desperately removed burning debris to prevent conflagration, seriously burning both hands while we stood against the wall as ordered. That’s how the search party found us at day break, in disbelief that nine people survived unharmed.
We were nine now homeless people in occupied Holland.
Through the good efforts of our pastor, my two youngest sisters were placed with a family in Doetichem, in the Province of Gelderland on the German border. My two older brothers and I were taken in by a farmer and his family in Rosendaal, near the Belgian border.
My oldest sister and youngest brother remained in Rotterdam with my parents.
And so my father set about rebuilding our life. We were fortunate and our hosts generous. Food was plentiful on the farms, allowing my parents to keep all nine of the meager ration coupons.
Dad managed to salvage some of the stock from the shop, a flotsam of cigarettes, cigars and loose-leaf tobacco. He was able to rent a one-bedroom apartment for the four of them — far from the two bridges.
In June of 1944, the Allies landed in Normandy. Fearing heavy fighting on the Belgian border, my father brought us all back to Rotterdam. For the first time in two years, the family was reunited and hopeful the war would end soon.
Dad somehow kept abreast of news from the war front. It was only afterwards that we learned he secretly listened to radio broadcasts from London, a dangerous act known only by our mother as the Germans had confiscated and banned all radios.
The Allies were determined to end the war by winter. The Canadian Second Airborne was dropped in Arnheim with the task of securing the two bridges over the Waal. But Gen. Patton and the American tanks got bogged down in the mud and snow around Ardennen, and without reinforcements the Canadians were wiped out. Hope began to fade.
Food, which had become scarce, was unavailable at any price. We survived on sugar beets and tulip bulbs, which my mother learned to prepare in seven different ways.
If you had managed to hide gold or silver or jewelry from the Germans, you might be able to buy food from the farmers on the black market. There was no coal for heat. To survive, two neighbors would move into one house and break down the other for firewood. Children, my sisters included, would scour the railroad tracks for coal spilled from the steam locomotives. Dutch money, now without value, became toilet paper.
But thanks to my father, who had given up smoking before the war, our family had something of value: cigarettes, cigars and loose-leaf tobacco. One cigarette was worth a gallon of milk. A pack was a bag of potatoes. A carton? That would buy half a pig.
People were dying of starvation, but thanks to my father’s foresight, our family and the families of others that my father was able to help, survived.
The Germans began to lose the war and became desperate. One day, soldiers began to round up men between 18 and 45, and took them to work in the German factories to free up German workers to become soldiers. Men over 45 were forced to dig trenches.
In response, the Dutch underground increased its efforts: sabotaging railroads and bridges and assassinating known leaders of the German Secret Service and Dutch traitors.
There are two days during that last year of the war which I shall never forget. The first, I was walking to school (yes, we still went to school) when I saw a man run up to another man and shoot him in the head. Dead. He fled past me and shouted: “Run like hell! Get away before the Germans arrive!”
I did what he ordered. The second, I was walking down the street when German soldiers began to randomly shoot and kill men standing near the Catholic church.
Though he would not provide details, my father explained it was in retaliation for something the Dutch Underground had done the day before. Today, there is a small monument on that spot, and other places in Rotterdam, commemorating where those executions took place.
On May 9 of 1945, the war ended as suddenly as it had begun.
The main thing I remember from that day was, after hearing the news, my father went to the back yard and unceremoniously dug up a large bush, unearthing two small metal boxes. We watched as he opened them, revealing gold and silver coins and my mother’s jewelry. The radio wasn’t the only thing he had hidden from the Germans.
I remember asking him how he knew? How he knew the Germans were going to confiscate gold and jewelry and radios, and to hide and bury them away when the rest of the public was caught unawares.
He smiled and said, “I had my sources.” The war was over for him. He never wanted to speak of it again.
But I will always wonder what secrets of the Dutch resistance he took with him to his grave.
Bert Berghout lives in Napa.
