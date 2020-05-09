Memories of life during wartime

Through the good efforts of our pastor, my two youngest sisters were placed with a family in Doetichem, in the Province of Gelderland on the German border. My two older brothers and I were taken in by a farmer and his family in Rosendaal, near the Belgian border.

My oldest sister and youngest brother remained in Rotterdam with my parents.

And so my father set about rebuilding our life. We were fortunate and our hosts generous. Food was plentiful on the farms, allowing my parents to keep all nine of the meager ration coupons.

Dad managed to salvage some of the stock from the shop, a flotsam of cigarettes, cigars and loose-leaf tobacco. He was able to rent a one-bedroom apartment for the four of them — far from the two bridges.

In June of 1944, the Allies landed in Normandy. Fearing heavy fighting on the Belgian border, my father brought us all back to Rotterdam. For the first time in two years, the family was reunited and hopeful the war would end soon.

Dad somehow kept abreast of news from the war front. It was only afterwards that we learned he secretly listened to radio broadcasts from London, a dangerous act known only by our mother as the Germans had confiscated and banned all radios.