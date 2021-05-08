Memories of Mom: A bag of groceries

I don’t know where she got the bough of pine needles she put up in our window for our Christmas tree, but I do recall how nice it made the cabin smell. My Mom’s father, a talented, but itinerant sign painter, made us a bean bag throw hewn out of scrap lumber. I watched in awe as he hand painted the face of a colorful clown with a wide, smiling mouth-hole for the target. He even stitched four small bags filled with real beans for us to throw. I thought it was the most marvelous gift imaginable. Mom and I were tossing the bags at the clown when the woman knocked on the door.

She was nicely dressed and had on a long coat with some type of fur at the collar. On her head was a black hat. Her hands were in matching gloves. She held a large brown paper bag. Smiling, she spoke with Mom for a minute and held out the bag. I saw my Mom shake her head, give a sad smile and slowly close the door. Then she began to cry. When I asked her why, she said the woman was from a local church group bringing food to poor families in the area during the holidays. Mom said she told the lady to give the food to those that truly needed it. With that, she picked up the bean bags and resumed tossing them at the smiling clown.