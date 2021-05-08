Memories of Mom: A bag of groceries

We were living on a farm just outside the town of Porterville, a small notch in the Orange Belt of Central California, when Dad was diagnosed with schizophrenia. A week later, he was committed to the mental asylum at Stockton. The year was 1944. Mom was 21 years old. It was almost Christmas.
With assistance from the local welfare office, we moved into a two-room cabin next to Highway 65. The war was still raging in Europe and we’d heard Uncle Pete had been wounded in the Pacific campaign. I remembered Mom cried a lot. Most of all, I recall the day the woman came with the bag of groceries.
It had been raining and my younger brother Billy and I were playing around the gas stove; always the warmest spot in the house. There wasn’t much to eat and the only one dining regularly was my baby brother Rick, who was still breast-feeding. I remember meals like corn meal mush, beans and an occasional hot dog. Treats like ice cream didn’t appear at our house. But, once in a while, Mom would find a few pennies for some rock candy to sweeten our smiles.
Through it all, I remember Mom’s fierce determination to keep the family going – no matter what. Her pride was evident in everything she did from the ritual cleaning of the small cabin to the meticulous way in which she bathed us in the galvanized tub, filled with water heated on the stove. We were never allowed to feel inferior or down on our luck. Welfare, like Dad’s “condition,” was just another hurdle to overcome.
I don’t know where she got the bough of pine needles she put up in our window for our Christmas tree, but I do recall how nice it made the cabin smell. My Mom’s father, a talented, but itinerant sign painter, made us a bean bag throw hewn out of scrap lumber. I watched in awe as he hand painted the face of a colorful clown with a wide, smiling mouth-hole for the target. He even stitched four small bags filled with real beans for us to throw. I thought it was the most marvelous gift imaginable. Mom and I were tossing the bags at the clown when the woman knocked on the door.
She was nicely dressed and had on a long coat with some type of fur at the collar. On her head was a black hat. Her hands were in matching gloves. She held a large brown paper bag. Smiling, she spoke with Mom for a minute and held out the bag. I saw my Mom shake her head, give a sad smile and slowly close the door. Then she began to cry. When I asked her why, she said the woman was from a local church group bringing food to poor families in the area during the holidays. Mom said she told the lady to give the food to those that truly needed it. With that, she picked up the bean bags and resumed tossing them at the smiling clown.
Dad didn’t make it back from the sanitarium that Christmas. In fact, he never made it back to the family. Right before the war ended, we moved north to Fresno into a small house built on property next to my grandparents. Mom began working outside the home at menial jobs and, within months, had started taking night classes to get her high school diploma. In less than a year, she got her diploma and started attending college classes at night to become a vocational nurse. Two years later, she had achieved this important, personal goal.
Mom worked at the Veterans’ Hospital in Fresno where she retired after 30 years of skilled and dedicated service. At her retirement party, her doctors and nurse friends gave her a rousing send-off that included the use of a Rolls Royce limousine to take her to a special dinner/dance at the local country club.
She inspired her sons to serve our country and we all enlisted – in different branches of the service. She also insisted we go to college. We did that too. Throughout those tumultuous years, she raised three active boys; served on numerous school boards; was a Cub Scout Den Mother, PTA President and so much more. I’ll always remember these accomplishments as part of her personal goal for us to be self-sufficient – even if it meant rejecting a bag of groceries.
Larry R. Fiori lives in Napa.