Memories of Napa as it was

Memories of Napa as it was

I enjoyed your refection (“Even the little things matter,” Nov. 16) Yes, small-time local news is important. I’m reminded of a Napa County that was once country; dry farming of walnuts, prune, cherry and pear (irrigated) orchards. Cattle, grain fields (forever). And of course, dairy cows.

When I was in first grade at Vichy Elementary, Napa’s population was about 19,000. My father ran cattle up at Soda Springs.

Then -- feeding America; now -- a drug economy, draining every bit of water it can from our Earth (wine is a drug).

Ah, those were the days, when the youth of Napa could earn seasonal money in the orchards to buy one’s own school clothes and bank the extra cash.

Thank you, again for your piece. It bought memories of my youth in Napa. Onward.

David Ybarra

Dallas, Oregon

