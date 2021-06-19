Memories of Sitting Bull in Canada

I read with interest the article in Saturday’s paper, “Native Americans stun U.S. cavalry at Little Big Horn" (June 12). After Sitting Bull and his braves killed Custer, they ran for Canada. My grandmother lived at Ft. MacLeod in southern Alberta, Canada. She told his Sitting Bull and his tribe knew that the “red coats” – the Mounties – would protect them.

This was the northwest Mounted Police fort. My great grandfather and his family lived at the fort. He was with the first Mounties that came west on horseback to make the fort. The Canadian Indians were not happy to see them killing their game.

They camped outside the fort. They sent word that Sitting Bull’s baby was very sick and needed help. After they cleaned up the baby and got rid of the lice, the baby was OK.

After a few years, the U.S.A. sent word that Sitting Bull was to come back home.

In my grandmother’s family, there were five children. They were sent to Montana to a convent for the school year. They loaded up their trunks on a cart and were driven into Montana. How far, I don’t know.