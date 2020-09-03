Memories of the first busing program

From 1962-64, I was a teacher at the Lincoln School in Berkeley.
Prior to the passage of Proposition 14 in 1964, housing in California was segregated. Real estate agents could discriminate against minority residents who wanted to live in white neighborhoods. About 98 percent of the students at the Lincoln School were African Americans.
Bill Rhodes was the principal of the school. Carolyn Carrington, whose brother was a popular African-American Assembly member, was vice principal. Louise Brown and Ramona Maples were two outstanding teachers.
I was learning more from the students about segregation than they were learning from me (a green teacher just out of Cal-Berkeley).
Teachers and parents met together and proposed that students be bused to the schools in the hills of Berkeley. This was to be the first busing program in the United States, the one of which Kamala Harris is a product.
I took these experiences of teaching with me. Presently I am a retired LCSW and adult education teacher, living in Napa for 44 years. One of my grandsons was raised in Egypt. Another is the son and grandson of Cambodian immigrants who escaped the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia.
In 1964, David Sumbardo organized the committee to support Proposition 14 and served the San Francisco Peninsula with information to pass the proposition. The proposition passed and segregated housing in California ended.
Kamala Harris is an excellent example of people benefiting from integration.
Linda Irvine Georgette
Napa
