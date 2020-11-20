Memories of the French Laundry

They Nov. 18 Cartoon of the Day: loved it. In 1978, six of us locals had a reservation, we ate upstairs. Sally and Don Schmitt were the owners of the French Laundry (since I was a child, the building had been boarded up).

As you know, they bought the building and renovated it as a family affair. Because I’m a restorationist, I went by and visited, checked progress on them and their project

So back to the night of the dinner, back then they only had a one item menu. It was beef tongue (yuck). We three couples went Dutch on the bill. The five drank many bottles of wine (I do not drink wine, for my political reasons). $1,200-plus later. Fortunately, my date shared our portion of the bill.

Here’s the trigger on all this, When I read that Gov. Newsom attended this birthday party at the French Laundry, my reaction was folks in California are financially strapped because of COVID-19, unemployed, in food pantry lines, many not able make their housing costs.

What kind of leader would show up, to the expense of eating at today’s price point, at the French Laundry? Besides his embarrassment of attending because of COVID-19

David Ybarra

Dallas, Oregon