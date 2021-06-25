 Skip to main content
Memories of Vasconi's Pharmacy

Vasconi Drugs on Main and Hunt was a wonderful drugstore. After walking into town all tired and hot, the coolness and sweet aroma from bath powder, perfume, and the distinct medicinal smell was intoxicating.

Judge Louis Vasconi made me, at age 16, a ward of the court for a year for trying to learn how to drive a car without a license. Judge Vasconi peered down at me from his bench with an understanding grin.

My grandmother bought our first black-and-white TV from Vasconi Furniture.

Countless trips were made to Vasconi’s Pharmacy for my growing family. Baby bottles, diapers, prescriptions. My entire family was served over the decades.

Their retirement is well deserved and I can assure them the best of their years are still to come.

Anita Monroy Peters

St. Helena

