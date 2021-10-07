Memories of war-time restrictions

Recently I saw small comment in the "Reg." I call it the "REG" after 35 years of scanning every page. I would miss it terribly if it went to "Electronic.” Come on — to read the paper means just that. It's paper!

The comment said that all children born after World War II are spoiled brats. Oh, my gosh. That's harsh. I thought about it throughout the day.

Would they be happy walking to and from intermediate or Napa High every day; rain or shine? How about having to color a block of lard with yellow die to make it look like butter?

We were allowed one pair of leather shoes for winter, and one open pair for summer. God forbid if you got it wrong like I did, came home with a pair of pretty leather shoes perforated with holes for fashion on a rainy day. My Dad took one look and took them back. Of course they would not take them; they were all wet.

OK, kids did not drive in those days, so they were carful not to ask for many rides to Oak Park or Vichy Springs, because Dad’s gas card could run out. A family was only allowed a certain amount per month. Gas card could run out.

I think there was only a certain amount of meat one could buy. We ate a lot of hot dogs. If we heard an air raid siren, all lights in the house had to go out until you heard an all-clear.