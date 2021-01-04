 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merchants, give us a break

Merchants, give us a break

{{featured_button_text}}

Has the city of Napa enacted an ordinance requiring every employee of every restaurant and every store to greet customers with a mandatory, “Welcome in?" If so, I’m pleading with city officials to repeal it. It’s driving me nuts — like the Chinese water torture, its relentless repetition alone is enough to drive a person into madness.

It’s nice to know that merchants appreciate customers, but the phrase had become so ubiquitous that it is obviously mandated and for that reason alone, insincere. So, merchants, give us a break.

Joseph Meyers

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News