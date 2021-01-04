Has the city of Napa enacted an ordinance requiring every employee of every restaurant and every store to greet customers with a mandatory, “Welcome in?" If so, I’m pleading with city officials to repeal it. It’s driving me nuts — like the Chinese water torture, its relentless repetition alone is enough to drive a person into madness.
It’s nice to know that merchants appreciate customers, but the phrase had become so ubiquitous that it is obviously mandated and for that reason alone, insincere. So, merchants, give us a break.
Joseph Meyers
Napa