Puertas Abiertas believes that every adult and parent has the right to receive services that strengthen emotional abilities to function better in different areas of their life, provide basic needs, and create a healthy environment for a child. For this reason, we offer our Latino community the “La Cultura Cura'' program which has been designed to foster personal growth and development, strength, and resiliency.

Maria is a participant of La Cultura Cura Program. She has three children, who are 14, 9, 1. This program has had a positive impact on her growth to become a better person and mother.

La Cultura Cura consists of 10 psychoeducational workshops in which participants work to acquire knowledge of the integration of mind, body and spirit to develop a culture of wellbeing. The essence of the program and the culturally relevant approach allows participants to be aware of the importance of caring for their wellbeing and mental health, recognizing and breaking generational trauma and stigma, and creating a stepping stone for individual counseling or therapy.

Maria shared with us the impact this program has had on her: “I know that I have everything I need, the strength and the courage, already within me to progress forward. I have realized that I need to take personal responsibility in taking care of myself first so that I can take care of others and present my best self to my family and be a positive example to my children.”

La Cultura Cura is able to teach that healthy connections established between parents and children allows emotional stability to be achieved. Healing begins when a parent starts to love themselves by caring for their mental health and caring for themselves and their inner children.

Managing and addressing her emotions better, Maria says, is another skill that she has developed through the program. She is working on changing her behavior when she feels overwhelmed, and makes sure to implement self-care by carving out a few minutes a day to read or take a walk. This has helped her teach her children to solve problems and understand their own emotions. Because of this she believes she has been able to make changes to create a healthier family culture and positive environment where everyone’s emotions are acknowledged.

Puertas Abiertas’s services, and programs like La Cultura Cura, helps raise awareness among the Latinx community about taking care of their wellbeing, provides them a safe space to feel community and belonging, and acknowledges their stories, culture, and values in order to thrive. It is important that we help our Latino community nurture their resilience, foster family togetherness and keep their roots alive.