Mike Basayne embodies the spirit of Napa, where community service is a way of life.

When I heard that Mike wanted to serve as Treasurer-Tax Collector, my immediate thought was, "what a clearly natural progression," based on his knowledge, experience and track record. He is a dedicated public servant and has consistently given his time and expertise to Napa Valley over the years where he has shown a collaborative leadership style.

Currently, Mike is chairman of the Napa County Assessment Appeals Board working toward equitable tax settlements. Previously, he chaired both the Napa County Airport Land Use Commission and the Napa County Planning Commission.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

His career includes managing a portfolio of over $1 billion in assets with a national consulting and registered investment advisory firm as a financial and business consultant. Now, Mike is helping clients with financial analysis and business planning as a Regional Advisor of Small Business Development Centers. At the same time, he is an educator, teaching classes and workshops at Napa Valley College.