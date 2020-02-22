Mike Basayne is best choice for Treasurer-Tax Collector

Simply put, the Napa County Treasurer-Tax Collector's mission is to efficiently and accurately collect all legal taxes equally and consistently from all county taxpayers and distribute these funds, as appropriate, to county departments and districts, as needed. Unused funds are to be managed and invested to obtain the highest possible return while maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet present county needs.

The position requires banking and investment while understanding how county government works. It also is a plus to be conversant with Napa County needs and operations, both county and private.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In reviewing Mike Basayne's credentials and careers, I find that he has had the wide ranging experience and knowledge in banking and investment, and county government and private industry necessary to make him an excellent fit for this position.

I have had the opportunity to observe Mike and have found him to be an excellent team builder and a steady hand at the helm in times of organizational turmoil. My wife and I have confidently marked Mike Basayne as our candidate of choice for this position on our ballots and ask you to join us in this support.

Alex and Pat Palun

Napa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0