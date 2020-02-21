Mike Basayne is deeply committed to our community

It has been a pleasure to know and work with Mike Basayne over the past 35 years. The main reason being his core values coincide with the way I was brought up by my parents in the Midwest. Honesty, integrity, and character are all prime examples of who he is professionally and in his everyday life.
It has been a true honor to watch his involvement in the community, not to mention his outstanding credentials and experience regarding finance and banking. We will be truly blessed to have him as our next Treasurer/Tax Collector.
Here are a few of his qualifications and experience which make him such a great candidate for the position. Mike has a 30-year career as a seasoned financial professional, with over 20 years in senior management. This includes finance and consulting. Mike now works as a Regional Advisor for America’s Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) throughout Northern California. He has been with the SBDC, hosted by the Small Business Administration and Napa Valley College, both full and part-time since 2009.
He assists clients with financial analysis and business performance planning, to include sustainable best practices, sourcing financing, succession and transition, and land use planning. He also works collaboratively with the State of California Employment Training Panel (ETP) in Sacramento, developing grants for Workforce Development.
He teaches various classes and workshops with Napa Valley College. Mike worked to provide grant funding with the Napa Community Foundation following the 2017 wildfires for businesses, including those of Latino business owners.
He has served as an independent financial and business consultant, and was a Principal and California Regional Manager of a national consulting and registered investment advisory firm. The portfolio managed exceeded $1 billion in value. As a consultant he engaged with Fortune 1000 executives, and provided performance planning analysis.
He developed succession and transition plans for families, which included business valuation, project management.
Previously, Mike worked for over two decades as a banker and his scope of work-included trust, corporate finance, treasury management, syndications/mezzanine financing, bond/ debt underwriting, municipal finance and community banking. Clients included various Bay Area cities and counties.
Mike also at one time managed one the largest treasury portfolios in Northern California. He has served as a Senior Vice President and Division Manager, at one time he was responsible for California’s winegrowing regions, where he worked with grape growers and winery owners, engaging in vineyard development and winery operations banking. Mike has managed portfolios in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
He also served as a Chief Financial Officer for a development company. Mike had many opportunities to lead personnel and initiatives at a young age. Mike has taught various banking courses, including Accounting and Cash Flow. Mike holds BA from University of California Berkeley, with a balanced science and humanities background, and MBA in business management from St. Mary’s College, and University of Washington’s Foster School of Business/Pacific Coast Banking School. This was a three-year Graduate Certification residency program for senior banking executives to learn how to run banks effectively, and is considered the nation’s premier banking school.
To this day, Mike is a strong advocate of staying engaged and embracing continuous improvement to enhance one’s skills. As a Napa city and county government leader, Mike collaborated to make land use decisions that promote good stewardship, affordable housing, conservation easements, and watershed and open space protection.
In his current position, he serves in a quasi-judicial role overseeing hearings that determine a fair and balanced outcome for property tax settlements. He currently chairs the Napa County Tax Assessment Appeals Board (and has been tested and is certified by the State Board of Equalization for this role) and is twice past chair of both the Napa County Planning Commission, and the Airport Land Use Commission. He is a past member of the Airport Advisory Commission, the Climate Action Plan Committee, the Watershed Information and Conservation Council, as well as Vice Chair of the Napa City Planning Commission.
This man is truly committed to his community and career.
Just a few personal asides to conclude would be in the Napa community, Mike is currently a long-term board member of the Napa Chamber of Commerce, has served on the board of Leadership Napa Valley. Mike recently served as president of Napa Sunrise Rotary (the largest Rotary Club in Napa County, and out of 47 clubs not only achieved the Presidential Citation for Achievement, but with “Distinction” as a “Gold” club), and currently president of the U.C. Berkeley Alumni Club of the Napa Valley.
Formerly Mike was engaged with the boards of Junior Achievement, the Volunteer Center, and Optimist Youth Basketball, and the Napa Valley Wine Auction Steering Committee. With five sons Mike coached baseball, soccer, and basketball teams, and was a Boy Scout Leader. Thank you, Sir.
Rich Brumley
Napa