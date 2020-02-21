Mike Basayne is deeply committed to our community

It has been a pleasure to know and work with Mike Basayne over the past 35 years. The main reason being his core values coincide with the way I was brought up by my parents in the Midwest. Honesty, integrity, and character are all prime examples of who he is professionally and in his everyday life.

It has been a true honor to watch his involvement in the community, not to mention his outstanding credentials and experience regarding finance and banking. We will be truly blessed to have him as our next Treasurer/Tax Collector.

Here are a few of his qualifications and experience which make him such a great candidate for the position. Mike has a 30-year career as a seasoned financial professional, with over 20 years in senior management. This includes finance and consulting. Mike now works as a Regional Advisor for America’s Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) throughout Northern California. He has been with the SBDC, hosted by the Small Business Administration and Napa Valley College, both full and part-time since 2009.