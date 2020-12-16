Mike Thompson should be pushing for your values

So, Congressperson Mike Thompson voted for the war budget yet again. I know, it's not a big surprise to many of you, considering that he votes for almost all military spending, including every war budget during the Trump years.

Our Congress has allowed tens of millions of Americans to try to survive, for the last eight months on $1,200, and has done nothing to prevent the looming eviction of about 30 million families, despite the fact that a majority of Congress was there in 2008 and saw how bad it was for themselves. And 2021 is going to make 2008 look like a camp-out.

But our Congress can find $740 billion for the military at the drop of a hat. Not a problem.

For those of you who don't know, I ran against Mike twice, including losing the 2020 primary. So, I thought I'd take a look at this year, and see what ole Mike has been up to, because I think I would have done a lot better job. I really do.

Some will call me sour from losing, and to that I say "Damn right I'm sour! This crook takes $2 million every election to look you in the face and tell you he supports things like Medicare For All, and then he doesn't do a damn thing to make it happen."