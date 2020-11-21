Miminashi: This one hurts

Miminashi is closing. This one hurts. The cuisine focused on maximizing the taste of umami, and boy did it deliver. Their rotating selection of sunomono was a revelation. Their katsu always a delight. The savory bacon custard was a stand out for anyone with the courage to take the first bite.
The casualties of COVID are many, and my heart goes out to the de Fedes and their staff. You created something truly special. Napa is lessened by this loss.
Tracy Mayne
Napa
