Minh Tran is right leader at right time

As President of the Napa County Farm Bureau, I write to express full and unreserved support of Napa County CEO Minh Tran and the exceptional leadership he provides to Napa County.

CEO Minh Tran is widely regarded as one of the most honorable and trustworthy individuals in county government and not only has the respect of many throughout our entire industry, but of many who work for the county of Napa. Minh has consistently been someone who understands the complex needs of our industry and who, time and again, has demonstrated a strong ability to listen, collaborate and work with others. Throughout his career in Napa County, his character is widely known by many to be impeccable.

The job of any CEO is a multifaceted one. It necessitates having to routinely make complex decisions while constantly displaying the knowledge and expertise necessary to lead. It further requires having the inimitable ability to take a vision and create the necessary structure to ensure that vision is not only successful, but survives. It is a unique and exceptional skill set and Minh Tran regularly demonstrates that he is someone who has those skills in great abundance.