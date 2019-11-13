Ya’ know, during one of the past PG&E "Safety Blackouts" and again during one of the isolated, spasmodic, and ever-growing number of who-knows-why PG&E losses of power, I began to empathize more fully with the people of Puerto Rico and their continuing struggle to reinstate territory-wide electric power.
Perhaps it is time for Napa (and any other blackout-prone California city) to consider a "sister city" relationship with a Puerto Rican city of their choice. After all, misery does love company.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Robert Russo
Napa