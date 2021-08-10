 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing the point of the bishops' statement

Missing the point of the bishops' statement

{{featured_button_text}}

In response to a commentary that appeared recently entitled “The Sacred Bureaucracy speaks,” by Paul Moser (July 7), the author misses the point of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ statement on receipt of the Holy Eucharist.

The Bishops’ statement was directed at Catholics, especially those in public office, regarding their fitness to receive the body and blood of Christ while at the same time advocating for policies that are contrary to the tenants of Catholicism. It is not a political statement, even though it might have a political impact.

Catholics believe in the sanctity of life from inception to its natural end, and since it is both a part of our belief as well as a scientific fact that life begins with the union of the sperm and egg, there is no room to argue for or to support abortion.

Why is Mr. Moser so interested in the thoughts of the Catholic hierarchy? Would he deny the Catholic Church the right to define its beliefs, or does he just view everything through a political prism?

John Tracy

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Register logo

Register logo

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News