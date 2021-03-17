Missing the point of the Newsom recall

Thomas D. Elias writes "This recall could become Newsom vs. Trump" (March 12). He is missing the point of the recall.

Although Elias was saying that that the election will be a proxy battle and a test of Trump's remaining political strength, the editorial sidesteps the reasons that Newsom is in trouble.

The reason Newsom is facing a recall is because of his tone-deafness regarding COVID-19. Newsom continues to alienate working Californians of all parties who have lost their jobs while he continues his counter-productive lockdowns and his do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do rulings.

Under his one-man dictatorial rule, our state's small business have been decimated, gyms have remained shuttered, families can't attend church, nursing home residents have died, children remain out of school, homelessness runs rampant and thousands of jobs have been lost.

Blaming Trump for Newsom's mistakes ignores the real issue.

William Hough

Los Altos