Missing the point on gallery reopening

I am addressing those people who are thinking about being on the attack against the local art gallery owners who have decided to reopen soon ("Napa art gallery owners announce plan to reopen, defying a county closure order," April 29). I think that there might be some confusion as to what they have said, and as to what they are doing.

First point: To the people who are saying that “art is not essential.” The gallery owners are communicating that people are essential. They are focused on employees and contractors who must eat, must pay their bills, must keep themselves from being evicted. They are also rightly thinking about the many years of life risks and the irreplaceable investments that they have personally made. They cannot magically get their past years back and re-decide to become some other kind of business person. They are not expressing that art is the essential aspect - they are expressing that the essential aspect is the care and survival of the people along with all the things they care about.