Missing the point on gallery reopening

I am addressing those people who are thinking about being on the attack against the local art gallery owners who have decided to reopen soon ("Napa art gallery owners announce plan to reopen, defying a county closure order," April 29). I think that there might be some confusion as to what they have said, and as to what they are doing.
First point: To the people who are saying that “art is not essential.” The gallery owners are communicating that people are essential. They are focused on employees and contractors who must eat, must pay their bills, must keep themselves from being evicted. They are also rightly thinking about the many years of life risks and the irreplaceable investments that they have personally made. They cannot magically get their past years back and re-decide to become some other kind of business person. They are not expressing that art is the essential aspect - they are expressing that the essential aspect is the care and survival of the people along with all the things they care about.
Second point: There are four organic laws that give rise to our country. The Declaration of Independence, The Articles of Confederation, The Northwest Treaty, and The Constitution. Without these organic first laws, there are no government roles and there is no authority for any government actor. These organic laws delimit and constrain the job and the reach of any government actor. These organic laws outline and explain that a government actor is in their role in order to protect and defend the rights and liberties of the individual person in this country. It’s their oath of office, and we only allow such a person into their role after they take that oath. The government actor is not empowered to violate or suppress the rights and liberties of the individual. They are hired and employed to do the opposite, and they took an oath to do the opposite.
Third point: Just because all government actors must remain constrained and delimited in their functions does not mean that the remaining vast majority of the community is not free to assemble, deliberate, and decide together about smart steps to address an emergency situation. The free people of a free community may freely solve the emergency as they wish and as they need. There is no reason for someone to think that this must occur only under coercive compulsion of armed government actors who will face no consequences that result from their decisions.
Fourth point: A person’s neighbor has no authority from any source for declaring that the person does “non-essential” work. And they also have no rational criteria for declaring that the person does “non-essential” work. The reason for this is that the person’s work is always "essential" for them no matter what anyone else says. Therefore, declaring another person’s work to be “non-essential” will always be a false claim that cannot hold water.
I hope that Napa-area readers will please keep in mind these four points before going on the attack against any person who desires and decides to get back to work in order to function safely in their own lives according to their own needs. The community contains plenty of people with good sense, good ethics, and good decision-making skills. The community members can handle it and deal with it lawfully by discussing and deciding good plans together in the absence of armed government coercive force. Please do not claim that the community members are helpless and senseless as people.
There is no good reason to ask a government actor to behave unlawfully by violating their own oath so as to corrupt themselves as a person. And this is what you are asking them to do when you ask them to violate a person’s rights and liberties. That is not their decision to make, it is not their role, and they promised to do the opposite.
John McNab
Denver, Colorado
