Moan and groan all you want. It won’t help.

Gordon Huether (Planning Commission): “This building will be a showcase for your neighborhood.”

There was no consideration for continuity of neighborhood esthetics or whether it was a good idea to stick a “showcase” in the middle of a bunch of houses. By his standard, if someone wanted to build a mini Seattle Space Needle among those nice Victorians on Randolph Street, as long as it added a lot of new places to live, that would be perfectly fine.

This next one I really love. Shortly before our neighborhood hearing in front of the City Council, the City Planner issued a revised report. Not having time to analyze and develop a response to the report, we asked for a continuance. Mary Luros voted against the continuance because “I assume the new report has nothing that was not in the original report.”

Seriously. That is what she said. Think about it. Why in God’s name, would the City Planner issue a new report if it was exactly the same as the original report? And furthermore, if she wanted to know what the changes were, she didn’t have to read it. The City Planner was sitting 20 feet away and she could have asked him. But she didn’t. She then convinced one of her fellow council members to change his vote, causing us to lose that fight.