Model constructive behavior in conflict

I am a homeowner in the Bel Air neighborhood in North Napa, which has been brought to the headlines recently because of the street that is claiming so much notoriety from the neighborhood protest of a potential co-ownership home at 1627 Rainier.

People have asked me why my family chooses not to post any protest signs in our yard and it is not because we support the co-ownership home in our neighborhood, it is because we are a household that strives to model conflict resolution in a mature fashion to our children.

My five-year-old daughter is in Kindergarten at the Catholic school that intersects with Rainier and Diablo and I thank my lucky stars that I have the opportunity to walk her home from school on most days. When we walk past the bright and colorful chalk writings that read, “TIMESHARE” directly in front of the co-ownership home, she always asks why people are writing angry things in front of just one home on the street. As a mother, it breaks my heart that I must explain to her that it’s because the neighbors are angry, but that is not acceptable behavior from adults (or anyone), nor how we handle conflict in our home.