On Saturday, Dec. 15, the 20th annual Molly’s Angels Christmas Party was our most successful to date. The event was a wonderful time for seniors to celebrate the holidays and get to know their neighbors.
The afternoon included a delicious lunch, dancing to music by Smorgy, gifts for everyone, and much more. Many attendees had noted they look forward to this event every year and it is the only holiday celebration they have. This event would not be possible without the community we live in. Molly’s Angels would not be able to sustain the work we do for seniors without the generous community support received.
Thank you so much to our local Starbucks and their families, Maureen from Suppertime, Manager David Fogg from Home Depot, Americorps Fellows from the Napa County Office of Education, Upper Valley Girl Scouts, Carol Lawson, Karen Dalen, Manager Randy from Lucky Supermarket, Cervone Biscotti, Samie Hartley of the Napa Valley Register, Hands Across the Valley and Board of Directors, Patricia Trimble, Jeff (Smorgy) Fetters, Fawna from the County of Napa, Andrea and Smoky Stover, Molly’s Angels volunteers, and the many individuals who generously came by our office with donations, many including warm items for our seniors including scarves, gloves, hats, and more- every single item was greatly appreciated.
Fran Rosenberg
Executive Director