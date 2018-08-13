We have heard that someone is phoning residents in Napa County asking for donations for the Breast Cancer Association, offering to send an envelope for the donation, and using Molly’s Angels name as the solicitor.
Please do not fall for this scam. Molly’s Angels never phones asking for donations.
Molly’s Angels provides free transportation to medical appointments for our older adults living in Napa County. We are always searching for volunteer drivers to help us continue this much-needed program.
If you need information on our programs for volunteering, or if you have any information on this phone scam involving our name, please call our office at (707) 224-8885.
Fran Rosenberg, Executive Director
Molly’s Angels