Money and the funding of governments

What is money? It is a medium of exchange; a substitute for goods or services offered in exchange for other goods and services. It enables a society to advance beyond mere barter and to build a thriving economy.
The amount of money in circulation is used to purchase all the goods and services that society produces. While money itself has no inherent value, prices are proportional to the money supply.
For example, let’s say society has $100 in circulation and produces 100 widgets as its total production. In this scenario, it is logical to calculate that each widget will sell for $1. Contrast this to a scenario where there were only $10 in circulation. Here, widgets would sell for 10 cents apiece. Similarly, if there were $1,000 in circulation, widgets would sell for $10 each. Yes, this is simplistic but illustrates the point. Prices are proportional to the money supply.
How are governments funded? Since they don’t produce goods and services for sale on the market, they are funded by general agreement of its citizens to give up a portion of their production. We refer to this as “taxation”, but there are other ways.
Let’s assume our government desires 25% of our domestic product. Our founders would have thought this insane, but that is the level of today’s government spending. How do they get the money? The simplest way would be to tax everyone 25% of their production. Today, income tax is the primary means. In our hypothetical where $100 compete for 100 widgets, it means that the public would end up with 75 widgets and the government 25. There would be fewer widgets for the people, but they would have assented to the government’s taxation.
People don’t like to be taxed. In fact, they tend to find all kinds of clever ways to avoid taxes - some legal, some not. In our hypothetical, this makes it hard for the government to raise money by taxes alone. They desire something more.
Prior to World War II the government lacked the funds necessary to prepare for the war. They, therefore, issued IOUs in the form of Savings Bonds, payable at with interest in the future. Citizens essentially withheld buying widgets to purchase bonds, then collected interest. It was an investment.
Who paid the interest? Certainly not the citizens at the time. The interest was repaid by taxing future generations. Some call this a form of generational theft. Count me as one of them. Others say that it was a necessary expense lest there be no country for future generations. This is potentially true; we will never know.
After the war, government at all levels expanded issuing bonds, often sweetening the pot by making the interest tax-exempt. Government and investors both liked this deal. Future generations had no say in the matter, so it continued. Government grew at the expense of non-voters.
Now there is a new thing: printing more money. Why not? Call it an emergency and buy anything the government needs. When the emergency ends, just keep printing. Maybe nobody will notice.
This is both dumb and smart: Dumb because it creates more problems than it solves, but smart because the citizens are too uninformed to notice.
Returning to our hypothetical, instead of taxing people another 25% of their production, simply print 33% more dollars and spend it. Now $133 dollars compete for 100 widgets. Since printing presses don’t make widgets, each widget now sells for $1.33. Government gets its additional 25% of production but people now pay 33% more for everything they buy.
How are people uninformed? They just got taxed an additional 33% and didn’t even know that it happened. Governments love this new scheme.
Adding perspective and reality to our hypothetical, Congress just passed a $1.9 trillion “relief” bill using “printed money,” on top of a $2.3 trillion deficit. With our current money supply (M1/M2) of about $20 trillion, this represents a 21% increase in our money in circulation. Prices will follow – remember, all is proportional.
But wait, doesn’t the Consumer Price Index (CPI) show that “inflation” is running only about 2%? Yes, but CPI conveniently excludes items such as stock holdings, real estate and energy. Those prices are exploding despite our pandemic-slowed economy. Those with substantial holdings in stocks and real estate can now appreciate where the source of income inequality is coming from. In other words, deficit spending increases income inequality in the name of reducing it.
A $4.2 billion deficit represents a cost of $12,000 per person on top of existing taxes. Of course, by throwing a bone to the uninformed masses in the form of small stimulus checks, the government sells itself as the hero while quietly pocketing the change.
Welcome to Biden’s America in 2021.
David Forstadt
Napa
