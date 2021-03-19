Money and the funding of governments

What is money? It is a medium of exchange; a substitute for goods or services offered in exchange for other goods and services. It enables a society to advance beyond mere barter and to build a thriving economy.

The amount of money in circulation is used to purchase all the goods and services that society produces. While money itself has no inherent value, prices are proportional to the money supply.

For example, let’s say society has $100 in circulation and produces 100 widgets as its total production. In this scenario, it is logical to calculate that each widget will sell for $1. Contrast this to a scenario where there were only $10 in circulation. Here, widgets would sell for 10 cents apiece. Similarly, if there were $1,000 in circulation, widgets would sell for $10 each. Yes, this is simplistic but illustrates the point. Prices are proportional to the money supply.

How are governments funded? Since they don’t produce goods and services for sale on the market, they are funded by general agreement of its citizens to give up a portion of their production. We refer to this as “taxation”, but there are other ways.