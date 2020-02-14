My sister and I donated all of our family's land to the Land Trust - almost 400 acres on Mount Veeder - to be permanently protected. We are not wealthy people but we love the land.
Protecting the land for future generations was a great responsibility and has been a great joy.
I understand that many landowners don't feel they're in a position just to give their land away. So if we are to protect Napa, there has to be money to purchase land to create parks and protect our water supplies, our forests and wildlife.
You have free articles remaining.
I hope that you can join with me in voting for Measure K. If we make this small investment together, we can protect the long-term beauty of Napa forever.
Ann Taylor Schwing
Napa