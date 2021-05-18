Monopoles are the wrong way to go

The article stated that the county Public Works Director, Steve Lederer, did not know the cost of the fire-sensing technology. He should know that information to understand possible funding alternatives to such a risky agreement, which he said would be in place for the next 30 years.

We appreciate Napa Valley Vintners representative, Rex Stults’, concern about community health and the impact of smoke, especially on those suffering from asthma. We hope the Vintners will partner with us in pushing the county to fund the fire-sensing technology responsibly and not in a way that trades one problem for a host of others. As a community, we can do better than that.

Lastly, the article quoted Illumination Technologies’ CEO (and Mayor of Calistoga) Chris Canning as saying to the supervisors at their April 6 Board meeting, “This will be a fully public process,” referring to the environmental review and the upcoming public hearing on June 8. We question both his and the county’s commitment to a public and transparent process, since an Illumination Technologies’ monopole went up across from Soda Canyon Market just a few days after that April 6 meeting — ahead of and outside of the public process laid out by the county and with no agreement mandating any fire-sensing technology in place.