More evidence of Napa's resilience

We have lived in downtown Napa for seven years, and in that time we have experienced earthquakes, fires, drought, a near flood, and a pandemic.

Did I leave anything out?

Anyway, all through this time we saw Napa keep bouncing back from these difficulties. It’s amazing to see the downtown so vibrant with shops now open along First Street, restaurants doing their best to stay open and inviting, all the holiday decorations.

I think when we get the vaccine and get through this pandemic, Napa will be even better. Kudos to the leadership here.

JoAnn Jex

Napa