Hello, Napa. We are the Napa Youth Council, a relatively new council formed this past summer to work on public health issues. We are high school students focused on educating people on the effects of tobacco products and the prevention of their use in our community.
We’d like to begin by thanking the Napa Police Department for the closure of the Napa Smoke and Vape shop on March 14. This was a community effort, a first step towards reducing the access the youth of Napa have to tobacco products. However, we can do more to put a stop to this health epidemic. As individuals, we noticed a substantial increase in the use of tobacco products––more specifically vaping products––in recent years.
Many teenagers are unaware of the harmful impacts vaping products have on their consumers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nicotine is highly addictive and can negatively impact adolescent brain development. In fact, it was found that there is as much nicotine in one e-cigarette pod as there is in a pack of cigarettes.
And with all of this nicotine in each pod, we each have noticed a rising problem of addiction in our peers and our friends. All of us know kids that are unable to get through a class period without having to vape in class or the bathroom.
And the use of e-cigarettes and other vape products is only going up in youth. According to the Food and Drug Administration, between 2017 and 2018, the number of high school students vaping went up by 78 percent.
This problem has not avoided our community. In Napa, between 2013 and 2016 the number of stores selling e-cigarette products increased from 55.4 percent to 66.7 percent. And these stores are not just selling to adults over the age of 21. These stores are selling to and advertising directly to minors. They are following minors, including ourselves, on social media platforms like Instagram and posting videos of other teens smoking and having fun to encourage other teens to join the bandwagon.
Large tobacco companies are also appealing to youth by offering over 15,000 vape flavors such as cherry pie, cotton candy, pumpkin spice, and other name brand food items. In fact, 81 percent of current youth e-cigarette consumers cited that the availability of flavors was the primary reason why they began vaping.
It is clear that large tobacco companies are specifically targeting youth to encourage them to begin smoking, and therefore guaranteeing themselves future consumers and future income.
As a community, there is much more work to be done. Our city has started on that path with the closure of the Napa Smoke and Vape shop. As a youth council, we are in the process of appealing to the City Council to consider ways to limit youth access to these products and reduce exposure to second-hand smoke. We hope that this can be a start to a community effort in education and prevention.
In hopes of better health for us all...
Hibah Shafi, Eilidh Stults, Kate Gibbs, Nicole Pickett
The Napa Youth Council