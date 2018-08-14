I'm with you, Cynthia; Loved your letter on Aug. 12 (“Downtown Napa presents unwelcoming face”). Many of us remember what "downtown" was like before the hotel industry moved in — they will leave when rooms are not filled.
Perhaps they could maintain nice apartments within the building, somewhere maybe in the basement that could house the folks who keep the place clean and operating where rich visitors from out of town would not run into them.
I worked for Sam and Harry Grossman at Alberts; it was fun— like a family. We knew everyone who worked at Carithers—loved to go in and flirt with Sam Gordon in the men's department.
Woolworths had a soda fountain; I spent one hour in there at 8 years old plotting to steal an art-gum eraser I wanted so bad that I couldn't afford. When the dirty deed was completed , I walked home to Alta Heights imagining I was being followed by the F I all the way to Evans Avenue. If there were a Woolworths today, I would return it plus interest. I was an artist, I needed it.
There was a book store (Mossies?) on the comer across from Alberts, that would allow a kid like me who wanted a book so badly I was allowed to pay for it with $1 a week from my baby-sitting money—I still have the book. It was precious; it cost $8.
Another great store was near the Goodman Library, it was a dress store for young and old ladies called Jay Vees. I was in there so often on my way home from Napa Jr. High, telling them what all the "kids' liked best—they actually allowed me to climb into the showcase windows to decorate them on my way home from school. I think the name of the wonderful lady was Cee-Cee Patrillo. Am I right, Jim Ford? Incidentally, I always love your stories—there are a few of us left you know.
Anyway, I could go on—but I wanted to thank Cynthia Ruff for her recent comments. Thank you, Napa Valley Register for printing them.
Barbara Ciapponi
Napa