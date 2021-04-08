More myth busting

More myth. Now Mr. Forstadt changes course and claims that using fiscal policy to stimulate the economy by increasing the federal deficit, either by spending more or taxing less, or both, is “both damaging and irresponsible.” Why? According to him, it automatically causes inflation, or as he tries to explain it, people will be “paying more” for stuff. His only evidence: Venezuela.

First, not all nations have monetary sovereignty like the U.S., U.K., Japan, or the Eurozone; some have borrowed heavily in U.S. dollars or other foreign currencies (e.g., Venezuela, Ukraine, Argentina, Turkey, Brazil); some have abandoned their national currency (e.g., all 19 countries in the Eurozone, Ecuador, Panama).

Second, we have evidence to prove that large increases in the federal deficit do not automatically cause inflation: the 2017 Republican tax cut added $2.3 trillion to the deficit without any indication of significant inflationary pressure. Likewise, the 2020 $2.2 trillion CARES Act.