Many thanks to Chris Craiker for submitting his tribute to Dick Dale, a true American guitar hero ("Your Turn: Remembering guitar legend Dick Dale," March 25). Can I offer some respectful amendments?
One of the ironies about Leo Fender, who was a most brilliant engineer and innovator, was that despite building arguably the best electric guitars and amps ever made, he was never a musician and never had any interest in being one. As such, he was not known to ever give musical instructions.
Dick was musically self-taught starting with the piano, then ukulele (when he wanted to be a cowboy singer) and finally, guitar where his percussive style derived both from his musical hero and drummer, Gene Krupa, and from his exposure to the tonalities and accelerated arpeggios of Middle Eastern music.
Leo Fender was already a leader in producing modern guitar amplifiers when Dick drove him to create a larger amp that could match his needs for a more powerful sound- the 100-watt Fender Showman amp (appropriately named) fitted with the custom designed JB Lansing 15-inch speaker. (The first amp that really went to "11.")
Dick Dale has fairly been granted the title of the "father of Surf Music/Guitar." However, Dick emerged simultaneously with the less famous Eddie Bertrand of the Belairs -- Dale & the Del Tones from Orange County, Bertrand and the Belairs from Redondo Beach. In 1961, the Belairs hit "Mr. Moto" preceded Dick Dale's "Let's Go Trippin" as a hit in the L.A. market.
The "Father of heavy rock/metal" is a title bestowed upon Dick Dale and number of other early players. This includes Link Wray who recorded the instrumental "Rumble" in 1958 using the then unfamiliar techniques of distortion and feedback, which charted to No. 16 and sold over a million copies.
In retrospect, a more subtle aspect of Dick Dale's life was how his talent, work ethic and Lebanese, Polish and Belarusian ethnicity came together within the mixed culture of early 1960s L.A. to produce an iconic musical style and a uniquely American story.
R.I.P. Dick, a life well lived.
Chris Cordera
Yountville