More on Jill Techel's legacy

Let us not forget a significant contribution of Mayor Jill Techel to our community.

In the ‘80s and ‘90s, Jill was instrumental in organizing the original Napa Alzheimer Respite Center at the First Baptist Church. Volunteers and families raised money for the center, hired and managed staff and even sponsored a successful golf tournament. A caregiver support group helped to ease the isolation and loneliness of caregiving.

Without her initial effort and organizational skills, the center might never have opened.

Presently, the current Collabria hospice and adult daycare health programs have inherited this organization and increased its programs.

Volunteerism is an essential component to healthy, sustainable community programs in Napa.

Linda Georgette

Napa