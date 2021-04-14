More on water enterprise financing

In the last 10 years, St. Helena has raised it water rates by 150 percent to try and improve our water system. Yet, even with these huge rate increases, we are still looking at unfinished capital improvements that were earmarked to be paid for out of the 2017 water rate increases. Some of these projects haven’t even been started yet. Examples being the Bell Canyon Intake Tower, the Holmes Tank Upgrade, and Tank 2’s Rehabilitation.

In 2017, these three capital projects alone were projected to cost water customers $4,133,000. Yet, during the city’s last projected water capital improvement survey, these same projects are now projected to cost $7,179,906. That’s $3 million more than 4-years ago because the city was unable to get the projects started. My question is, where did the money go that was collected from the 2017 rate increases to complete these past capital improvements projects? Did it get spent in other ways?

St. Helena has conducted three utility rate studies since 2006 and has significantly raised water rates every time to bring our city’s water enterprise into better shape. Yet, the city’s water enterprise is still in dire need of capital improvements. According to the city’s latest estimates, the 10-year water capital improvement list now exceeds $45 million.