Measure K on the March 3 Ballot is a new sales tax on all Napa County residents to give more than $150 million over the next 15 years to the obscure and almost unknown Napa County Regional Parks and Open Space district.
As a long-time member of Napa County Taxpayers Association, I object to this. We voters have already rejected taxes for them at least twice, and surprisingly, two of the five voting directors of the Open Space District board of directors themselves did not vote to approve asking the Board of Supervisors to place this tax on the ballot – not very convincing to voters on the fence.
According to their 2018 audit, the Open Space District has accumulated over $15 million in land and other assets with their current funding. Why do they need a new tax? They say they to “protect “ the land, but what does “protecting” mean? Realistically, it means they protect property from use and access by local citizens; from development of affordable housing so desperately needed today.
You have free articles remaining.
School enrollment is down and schools are being closed. Working people can’t afford to live in Napa County. More reasons to vote “NO” on Measure K.
Leon Brauning
Napa