More socialism

Our plutocrats, financial elites, unhealthy rich- the capitalists, are forever telling us that socialism is a sexually transmitted economic disease, a cancer on all American people, and should be destroyed by any means available, including violence, poisoning, and starvation. They are now faced with the terrifying reality that we are already a socialist nation.

The narrow-minded and relatively small anti-socialist class has now got to start putting its abundant cash where its mouths are. Their people have got to stop using public sidewalks and highways, stay out of public libraries and museums, and must not send any of its children to public schools and colleges. Government services like the post office must all be turned into cash cows, profit centers for rich investors, and they shall cease suggesting our socialist military is to "protect the people," since its real function is to protect the interests of our corporations as they exploit the resources of usually poor countries for profit, usually aided by a corrupt dictator being personally enriched in the deal.