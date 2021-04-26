More socialism

Our plutocrats, financial elites, unhealthy rich- the capitalists, are forever telling us that socialism is a sexually transmitted economic disease, a cancer on all American people, and should be destroyed by any means available, including violence, poisoning, and starvation. They are now faced with the terrifying reality that we are already a socialist nation.
The narrow-minded and relatively small anti-socialist class has now got to start putting its abundant cash where its mouths are. Their people have got to stop using public sidewalks and highways, stay out of public libraries and museums, and must not send any of its children to public schools and colleges. Government services like the post office must all be turned into cash cows, profit centers for rich investors, and they shall cease suggesting our socialist military is to "protect the people," since its real function is to protect the interests of our corporations as they exploit the resources of usually poor countries for profit, usually aided by a corrupt dictator being personally enriched in the deal.
We were fed the lie that Iraq was building WMDs and must be stopped. Never mind that they weren't, the public will buy any idea our corporatocracy promotes in its quest for riches, damn the truth and damn the environment. Iraq has two vast assets, sand, and oil. As it happens, oil is a rapidly diminishing fossil energy source critical to the economies of many nations and we had to have it now. Tomorrow we will all be served by clean energies from the sun, wind, and water. So we sent our sons and daughters to go into Iraq and "protect" it. Yes, our children, not the progeny of the wealthy and politically powerful class, who were safely at home nursing their bone spurs. Oh, and we seem to have forgotten all that sand.
So now our "capitalist" plutocrats are out getting their free socialist vaccinations and looking forward to Biden's free socialist checks designed to keep small businesses intact, families together in an unforclosed home and provide them with food because of a catastrophe not of their own making. Isn't that what governments are for? The anti-socialists, of course, will have to refuse or burn any checks from Joe Biden or face terminal hypocrisy.
We elect men and women to serve The People, not the corporations and other special interests. I have come over my 90 years to believe that it's not so much that power corrupts, but that corrupt people run for office and abuse it, turning it into a profit center, a cash cow. And who is to blame? The voters who didn't get informed and fell for another con artist. Democracy is on a ventilator. But socialism may be saving us.
Don Richardson
Napa