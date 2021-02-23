More than just another COVID victim

Her name was Duyen. Pronounce it however you like. That’s not the point.

The point is that she was not just an older lady whose cause of death was COVID-19. I had originally put her actual age in the previous sentence but then I realized she would have objected. One thing she would definitely not have objected to: being written about in the newspaper.

The point is that she, like each one of the more than 500,000 people who have died from COVID, had families and friends and influenced those around them in ways they were not aware of.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

I was one of those people she influenced. She was my wife’s oldest sister and one of the things I liked most about her was that after the two of them talked on the phone, during which time they would giggle like teenagers and debate who was the handsomest new Vietnamese actor, or they would discuss more serious matters like who in the family was graduating, getting married or having a baby, my wife almost always came away feeling good, grateful, happy.

I say almost always because, well, they were sisters after all.