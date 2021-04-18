More time needed on middle school closures

Open Letter to NVUSD Board of Trustees: I urge you to vote No on the Middle School Re-Design Task Force proposal on April 22.

We do not believe the plan presented to the Board of Trustees on April 15 is focused on protecting our children nor on any sane definition of equity. It is not "widely" supported by the majority of the Task Force (as has been "reported").

We believe that the Task Force process was flawed from the very beginning, with data being used to drive an agenda beyond a fiscal need to "close a school" and that there has not been enough time for a good-faith exploration of all available options protecting the various learning environments cherished by our students to be considered.

We believe that, following a year of turmoil already due to the pandemic, that our already impacted children will suffer irreparable harm in the closing of two middle schools. We do not support the closing of any middle schools or their programs.