More time needed on middle school closures

Open Letter to NVUSD Board of Trustees: I urge you to vote No on the Middle School Re-Design Task Force proposal on April 22.
We do not believe the plan presented to the Board of Trustees on April 15 is focused on protecting our children nor on any sane definition of equity. It is not "widely" supported by the majority of the Task Force (as has been "reported").
We believe that the Task Force process was flawed from the very beginning, with data being used to drive an agenda beyond a fiscal need to "close a school" and that there has not been enough time for a good-faith exploration of all available options protecting the various learning environments cherished by our students to be considered.
We believe that, following a year of turmoil already due to the pandemic, that our already impacted children will suffer irreparable harm in the closing of two middle schools. We do not support the closing of any middle schools or their programs.
We believe that the projected $2.2 million annual savings (a mere 1.2% of the annual expenditure budget for 2022-2023) does not warrant the upheaval this decision will create and that will dominate our children's middle school experience. We firmly believe there must be options for fiscal savings beyond this very dramatic proposal and that a complete plan must be in place before taking the dramatic step of closing two middle schools.
We urge you to reject the proposal presented to you in favor of allowing more time for more creative and less disruptive solutions to be determined that protect both our children, their teachers, and their middle school learning experiences while addressing fiscal issues.
Tony Parise
Napa